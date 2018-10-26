Kapaito named SportPesa Premier League best player

Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito walked away with the Player of the Year Award at the 2018 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) awards held on Thursday night at the Kenya School of Government.

The most coveted accolade of the night came along with a cash award of Sh1 million, the highest on the night.

“I am very happy and I thank God for this award, a big thank you to Kariobangi Sharks for the opportunity and my girlfriend for her support throughout the season,” said Kapaito who was the biggest winner on the night after also winning the New Player of the Year Award.

The two awards had a money prize totaling to Sh1.2 million.

Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo lifted the Golden Glove accompanied with Sh500,000 in prize money.

CLEAN SHEETS

“I dedicate this award to my lovely mum and Bandari family for their support,” said Shikhalo who kept 18 clean sheets, beating Sony Sugar’s Kevin Omondi and St. George of Ethiopia’s Patrick Matasi, formerly at Tusker.

Mathare United youngster Cliff Nyakeya emerged the Best Midfielder bagging Sh300,000 after beating Elvis Nandwa and Michael Madoya from Ulinzi Stars and Zoo Kericho who came second and third respectively.

“I almost gave up playing football to go and study but Chris Omondi took me up in his house when I had no place to stay, he encouraged me and here I am, this is just a stepping stone,” said Nyakeya who netted 14 goals for Mathare United this term.

Champions Gor Mahia was named the Fair Play Club of the Year with her coach Dylan Kerr emerging the best tactician of the season.

Kerr, who is in the United Kingdom ahead of their November 6 friendly match against English Premier League outfit Everton, had his trophy picked by Gor treasurer Calvince Obungu.

In other awards, Madoya of Zoo Kericho retained the Fair play award while the chairman’s award was handed to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chief of Technical Services, Safety and Security GMT Otieno.

A total of Sh6,750,000 has been spared as prize money by sponsors SportPesa.

Most Improved Assistant Referees

1. Gilbert Cheruiyot

2. Maryanne Njoroge

3. Oliver Odhiambo

Most Improved Centre referee of the year

1. Omweno Davies

2. Onyango Raymond

3. Badir Yassin

Team Manager of the Year

1. Vincent Okello (Mathare United)

2. Christopher Ouma (Ulinzi Stars)

3. Lazarus Yogo (Zoo Kericho)

Fair Player Club of the year

1. Gor Mahia

2. Sofapaka

3. Kariobangi Sharks

Fair Play player of the year

1. Madoya Michael (Zoo Kericho)

2. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

3. Felly Mulumba (Bandari)

New player of the year

1. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

2. Nabwire Marvin (AFC Leopards)

3. Mutamba Pistone (Sofapaka)

Midfielder of the year

1. Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United)

2. Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars)

3. Madoya Michael (Zoo Kericho)

Defender of the year

1. Felly Mulumba (Bandari)

2. Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers)

3. Oliver Ruto (Ulinzi Stars)

Golden Glove

1. Farouk Shikhalo (Bandari)

2. Patrick Matasi (Tusker)

3. Kelvin Omondi (Sony Sugar)

Golden Boot

1. Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

2. Elvis Rupia (Nzoia Sugar)

3. Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia)

Coach of the year

1. Dylan Kerr (Gor Mahia)

2. Dunstan Nyaudo (Ulinzi Stars)

3. John Baraza (Sofapaka)

Chairman’s Award

Gilbert Mua Titus Ottieno