Kaizer Chiefs ready to splash Sh20 million for Jesse Were’s signature

Jesse Were (left) tussles for the ball with MJohn Lanjesi of Malawi during an international friendly match on September 11, 2018 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

South African top side Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly willing to splash Sh20 million to sign Kenyan international Jesse Were who currently plies his trade in Zambia.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Kenyan international is a top priority for the Johannesburg based football club ahead of the June transfer window.

“Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be unhappy with the contribution from their (current) strikers this season and could now turn their attention to a striker that was previously linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns,” the paper has reported.

HONOURS

“The Siya crew has been informed that Jesse Were, who will be a familiar face after he was a handful to Amakhosi defenders as he led the line with distinction for Zesco when the two sides met recently in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages play-off, has become a target for the Glamour Boys.”

The former Tusker and Mathare United striker has been the mainstay of Zambian champions Zesco United since switching his base to Ndola three seasons ago.

He has averaged 18-goals in each of the three seasons and has also won two league titles. He was nominated as Africa-based Africa Player of the Year in 2016 after helping his team reach the semis of the Caf Africa Champions League.

NATIONAL DUTY

The 28-year-old’s contract at Zesco United expires in 2019 and it is believed a bid in excess of Sh10 million will be enough to secure his signature in June or he could walk away as a free agent at the expiry of his contract.

Besides Chiefs and Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town and Free State Stars have also shown interest in Were in the past, with the latter in particular failing to secure his services despite offering a Sh8 million bid.

Besides, Were is expected to be called up for national duties for this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt in June.