‘Kahawa Tungu’ journalist Boniface Osano to vie for FKF Presidency





Youthful Sports Journalist and analyst Boniface Osano is the latest aspirant to throw his hat in the ring for the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation presidency.

The 34-year-old Osano says, if elected, he will improve the standards of the game and ensure players’ welfare is taken care of professionally.

“On my personal level, my wish is to see Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets play at the next African Cup of Nation and Fifa World Cup. I will also work to ensure that any delay in payment of any footballer competing in the top two tiers of Kenyan Football is a thing of the past,” he said in a statement.

Prioritise the resumption of football activities

The former Agrochemical FC Deputy Secretary General also revealed that he will ensure the full transition of talented footballers from the grassroots to top leagues in and out of the country and even national team Harambee Stars.

The ‘Kahawa Tungu’ scribe also called on the government and stakeholders to prioritise the resumption of football activities in the country after long Covid-19 enforced break stretching to six months.

Unlike other aspirants who have been critical of the current FKF leadership, Osano said the Nick Mwendwa-led federation had achieved a lot in the past four years. However, he was quick to dismiss that he is a puppet of the incumbent.

“The outgoing regime has put in a shift to place the game at a respectable level, but Kenya football now needs fresh ideas to take it to the next stage,” he added.

Apart from the incumbent and Osano, others in the crowded race are Tom Alila, Sam Nyamweya, Lordvick Aduda, Twaha Mbarak and Herbert Mwachiro.

The date for new elections is yet to be known after the Sport Dispute Tribunal nullified the last two exercises where Mwendwa was the only candidate.