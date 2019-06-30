Kahata seals Sh 4 million transfer deal with Tanzanian giants Simba

Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata is reported to have agreed on a deal in principle to join Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

According to MwanaSpoti, the three-year deal takes effect on Monday and was reportedly agreed upon when Kahata recently met Simba officials in Cairo, Egypt where he is part of the Kenyan team competing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kahata will reportedly receive a Sh4 million signing bonus to join the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, alongside a Sh350,000 monthly salary, plus a fully furnished house.

CONTACT EXPIRY

The 28-year-old was recently announced that he would quit Kenyan champions Gor Mahia when his contract expires at the end of June.

Kahata has won three league titles during his four year stay at K’Ogalo and has been on Simba’s radar for the better part of the last year.

Besides Kahata, Simba has also signed two Brazilians namely Gerson Fraga Viera from India’s ATK FC, Wilker Henrique da Silva and Sudan international Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman.