Kahata offers to build house for youth coach who discovered him





Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata has promised to build a house for a youth coach who first discovered him.

The benefactor of Kahata’s kind gesture is coach Fredrick Ochieng ‘Ochy’ who groomed as a teenager during his days at Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA).

“I have a piece of land but I did not have a chance to develop it. Kahata called me and told me he wanted to work out something. When I mentioned the land, he then said he will build me a house,” the elated coach told Ghetto Radio.

The coach also narrated how he first spotted Kahata’s talent and potential.

“We had gone for a game in Ruiru and when I saw him I immediately noticed he was very talented and I decided to take him with me. I spoke to his mum who allowed me to take him. He even lived with me during the school holidays.”

The 29-year-old Kahata, who currently turns out for Tanzanian giants Simba, is considered one of the most creative midfielders in the country.

The attacking midfielder was part of the Harambee Stars squad that competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His talent and hard work is what earned him a contract with Simba where he reportedly pockets a monthly salary of Sh350,000.

The left-footed attacker has won several league titles including at his previous club Gor Mahia, and lately at Simba where the league season has just concluded.