Kahata and Simba team mates receive handsome bonus for winning league

Kenyan international midfielder Francis Kahata will be smiling all the way to the bank after Simba SC players were awarded a winning bonus of Tsh100million (Sh4.6million) for lifting this season’s Tanzania premier league title.

On Thursday the club’s sponsor betting firm SportPesa, awarded Simba players and the technical bench with the money to share amongst themselves, at a press briefing hosted at their Masaki offices in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the briefing, SportPesa’s Tanzania Director of Administration Tarimba Abbas said the token of appreciation was a promise they made to the teams they sponsor in the Tanzanian premier league that would lift the title.

“Tunachokifanya leo ni kutimiza moja ya ahadi tulitoa wakati tunasaini mkataba wa udhamini mwaka 2017 kuwa tutatoa bonasi ya Shillingi milioni 100 endapo mojawepo ya timu tunazozidhamini itachukua ubingwa wa ligi kuu. Hivyo bila shaka timu ni Simba SC,” Abbas said.

HUGE BOOST

The money is expected to come as a huge boost to Simba players who are preparing to take on bitter rivals Yanga SC on Sunday July 12 in a Domestic cup semi final match having beaten Azam SC 2-0 on Wednesday in the quarter finals.

The other semis match will be between Division One side Sahare All Stars and Namungo FC. The cup final will be played early in August.

In Wednesday’s match, Kahata provided an assist for John Bocco’s opening goal before Cleotus Chama’s second half goal sealed the win for Wekundu Wa Msimbazi.

Kahata joined Simba from Gor Mahia in June 2019 in a deal that will see him receive a salary of Sh350,000 per month until June 2021 when his contract expires.