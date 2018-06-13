Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere celebrates his goal against Sofapaka during Sportpesa Premier League match on May 20, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Fresh from leading Gor Mahia to success in the SportPesa Super Cup, Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere is demanding Sh8 million to decamp from K’Ogalo to Tanzanian giants Yanga.

According to Tanzanian publication Bingwa, Kagere is on the radar of both Dar es Salaam bigwigs Simba and Yanga who are seeking to bolster their squads ahead of the 2018/2019 league season.

Kagere is said to have impressed the technical benches of these two teams during the just concluded SportPesa Super Cup in Nakuru, where he emerged top scorer with four goals in three matches.

Indeed discreet preliminary discussions over a possible move are said to have taken place between the player and some intermediaries.

KAGERE’S DEMANDS

“He (Kagere) wants Tsh180 million (about Sh8 million). He also wants a monthly pay of Tsh7,000,00 (about Sh311,000). If that is guaranteed. The deal will be done,” the paper explains.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has however been quoted stating that he would only allow the 31-year-old striker to leave the club at the expiry of his contract in November.

“For now he is not leaving. We need him to help us retain the league and try to win the continental championship. At the end of our season, his contract will expire and thereafter it is up to the management to keep him,” said the English coach.

Kagere has played for clubs in Rwanda and Albania in the recent past.