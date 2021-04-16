Kagere lauds Olunga for Champions league debut

Simba striker Meddie Kagere charges past an opponent during the 2018 Cecafa Kagame Cup match against Rwandan side APR at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO

Michael Olunga has received praise from former Gor Mahia teammate Meddie Kagere after an impressive AFC Champions League debut.

Olunga starred for Qatar’s Al Duhail SC’s 2-0 win over Al Shorta at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals by Edmilson Junior and Husam Kadhim sealed the deal for the winning team.

Olunga had a hand in the opening goal as his goal-bound shot was deflected into the net by Kadhim for an own goal.

The Kenyan forward was replaced with 15 minutes left and this result has his team-leading Group’s ‘C’ alongside Esteghlal FC.

“Nice shift. Keep burning it bro,” Kagere posted on Olunga’s social media page after the result.

Kagere and Olunga were teammates at Gor in 2015 in a lethal attacking formation that helped the Kenyan champions win the Kenyan Premier League title without losing a single game that season.

Olunga moved on to Sweden, China, Spain, and Japan before arriving at his current workstation in Qatar, while Kagere transferred to Tanzanian moneybags Simba.

Olunga’s resume includes emerging top-scorer in Japan’s J-League, and scoring a hat-trick against Las Palmas during his stint at Girona in Spain’s La Liga.

Kagere has also dominated the scoring charts in Tanzania with the Msimbazi street-based side and won the league title on three occasions.

The two players could lock horns when the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers commence in June, with Kenya and Rwanda pooled in the same group as Uganda and Mali.