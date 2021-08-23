Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

SportsWhat's Hot

Kagame trends on Twitter after Arsenal loss

By Nairobi News Reporter August 23rd, 2021 1 min read

Rwanda President Paul Kagame was among the most discussed personalities on Twitter in Kenya on Monday, August 23, 2021, a day after Arsenal lost an English Premier League match for a consecutive time.

Following a surprise 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 league season a week ago, Mikel Arteta’s side was, again, outclassed by Chelsea en route to suffering a similar defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Related Stories

And while Kagame, an ardent Arsenal supporter, remained mum in the latest defeat compared to his Twitter rant after the Brentford result, Kenyans on Twitter shared memes with imagination on how the East African Head of State must have been feeling.

In a series of tweets, Kagame, whose country is among Arsenal’s jersey sponsors, appeared to refer to the London side’s performances as ‘mediocre’ last week.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Sabina Chege’s birthday gift to Bishop Gatimu School