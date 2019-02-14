Football legend Kadenge hospitalized after suffering a stroke





Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke.

Nairobi News understands the frail Kadenge was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening.

“The doctors say it is a stroke and he has not been able to talk for the past two days and we are really praying for his quick recovery,” one of Kadenge’s sons said.

Kadenge is considered the most skillful player to have ever played for Kenya.

FRAIL HEALTH

He featured for the national team as well as for Maragoli United and AFC Leopards as an attacking midfielder.

This is the second time in a decade that Kadenge is suffering a stroke.

He has been unwell for some time, prompting visits from friends and well-wishers, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

His hospitalization comes at a time part of his family is expected to travel to the USA on Friday to attend his daughter’s burial.