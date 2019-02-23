Kaberia downplays talks of power struggle with Echesa





Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has been forced into publicly comment on his working relationship with Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

The development comes amid a reported simmering tension between the two who are at the helm of the Kencom-House based ministry.

On Friday, during an interactive session with the media, the PS walked away from the podium while shaking his head when confronted with the question from one of the journalists.

He would soon change his mind and return to respond to the question.

“I enjoy the best relationship with my CS because we are both tasked and determined to improve the state of sports in the country,” he said.

SUCCESS STORIES

“We have covered some ground in improving the state of sports in the country and we are aiming to do more to ensure there are several success stories in our various national teams.”

Nairobi News understands that there has been a silent tussle between senior officials at the ministry over the control of the recently enacted Sports Fund which draws in billions of shillings each month.

The fund was recently operationalized by President Uhuru Kenyatta who later publicly admitted he was forced to appoint 91-year-old Moody Awori as a member of the fund to perform the role of a watchdog because he ‘is tired of the young thieves’.