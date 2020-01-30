Journeyman Logarusic is Zimbabwe’s new coach

Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed the head coach Zimbabwe’s national team, The Warriors.

The Zimbabwe Football Association announced the appointment via a statement in their portal.

“Zimbabwe Football Association’ executive committee announces Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as the new senior men’s team coach. The former Sudan coach was selected ahead of several other applicants based on his superior qualifications (UEFA Pro License and CAF A License) as well as rich experience in African football,” the statement reads in part.

“Logarusic will work with Joseph Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe as his first and second assistant coaches respectively. Tonderayi Ndiraya becomes the third assistant coach by virtue of being the head coach of the under-23 team. Parnell Mckop competes the coaching set-up as the goalkeepers’ coach, replacing FC Platinum’s Tembo Chuma,” the statement reads on.

NEW CHALLENGE

Logarusic acknowledged his appointment, terming it as a new challenge.

Happy for this new challenge, ¡Lets go Warriors! pic.twitter.com/1dCpVVG4XE — Zdravko Logarusic (@ZLogarusic) January 29, 2020

His first assignment is an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria towards the end of March.

Logarusic parted ways with Sudan in December 2019 after two years as the head coach of the men’s national team.

He also played a key role in the national youth teams but his contract was not renewed upon expiry.

Logarusic joined Gor Mahia in 2012 but parted ways with the club in 2013 and headed to Simba SC.

He returned to Kenya in 2015 to take over at AFC Leopards and left for a short stint in Angola at Inter Clubbe as an assistant coach. He later joined Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before heading to Sudan in 2017.