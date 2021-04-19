Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham





Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham just six days before they play Manchester City in the League Cup final, the club announced on Monday.

Tottenham have been struggling in their bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs are currently seventh and suffered a shock Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb.

“The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties,” a Tottenham statement said.