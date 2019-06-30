Joash Onyango returns to stabilize shaky Harambee Stars defence

Joash Onyango has resumed training with his Harambee Stars teammates in what should be a major boost for the team ahead of Monday’s crunch fixture against Senegal at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The burly Gor Mahia defender has sat out Kenya’s opening two matches of Group C against Algeria and Tanzania due to a toe injury he picked in training just days to the tournament kick off.

STRUGGLED

His absence and that of defensive partner, Brian Mandela, has forced coach Sebastien Migne to reorganize his backline with Musa Mohammed and youngster Joash Okumu tasked with partnering in central defence.

The two have however appeared to struggle as Stars conceded four goals in two matches.

It remains to be seen if Onyango is fit enough to command a starting role against the Lions of Teranga at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

‘MIRACLE’

Regardless, coach Migne remains optimistic that his charges are well capable of pulling off a small ‘miracle’ against the highly-fancied Senegal and progressing from the group.

“We know it will be difficult playing against the number one country in Africa. But it was difficult as well when we came up against Ghana during qualification (at home) and we won. We can do it,” Migne said.

Kenya last played Senegal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations and finished the contest on the negative side of a 3-0 result.