Joash Onyango ruled out of Kenya’s match against Algeria





Kenya will be without center back Joash Onyango in the team’s opening match at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria tonight from 11pm.

According soka.co.ke the no-nonsense defender suffered an ankle injury in training on Saturday and will not be available for selection against the Desert Foxes when the two teams clash at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

SERIOUS INJURY

The website further reported that the injury is serious and could rule the Gor Mahia player out of Kenya’s two other group matches versus Tanzania and Senegal.

“I’m thankful to the coach for the confidence they have in me. I was selected to play against Ghana (in the qualification matches) when I didn’t expect and I have given my all ever since. I want to give my all in this tournament,” Onyango said in a recent interview.

DEFENSIVE CRISIS

Onyango’s injury leaves Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne with some sort of a crisis in the absence of Brian Mandela who also is injured and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng who was not selected for this tournament.

Onyango’s possible replacements include Zesco United’s David Owino and Joseph Okumu who is based in the US. The team’s vice-captain Musa Mohammed, who is also based in Zambia, is considered a sure starter.