Jesse Were signs Sh18 million deal at Zesco

Zesco United have moved fast to secure Jesse Were to fresh terms amid interest from South African club Baroka.

The Zambian champions announced Thursday that the 32-year-old Kenyan forward had signed a new deal at the club.

“We are delighted to announce that Jesse Were has extended his stay with us for the next two years. Were has been a key part of this football club’s success as such we are extremely delighted that he has made the right decision to be with us for the next two years,” said Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga.

Nairobi News understands Were has committed to a half a million a shillings a month deal for the duration of the fresh contract, alongside a ‘handsome’ six-figure loyalty bonus.

The Zambian giants were forced to commence negotiations with Zesco following an informal approach by Baroka, managed by former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr, earlier this week

Despite consistently struggling in national team colours, Were who joined Zesco four years ago and has enjoyed success on the pitch, scoring an average 20 goals each season, and winning the league title on three occasions.

He has also won the domestic cup title while helping the team get to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League. He was also nominated as the Africa based Player of the Year in 2016.

And in a related development, Zesco has announced that Were’s compatriot, midfielder Anthony Akumu has left the club.