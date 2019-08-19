Jersey controversy as Gor official dons Simba kit in Super Cup award ceremony

A senior Gor Mahia official has been caught in an offside position after photos emerged of her celebrating the club’s latest success while donning a rival team’s jersey.

In the photos on social and mainstream media, K’Ogalo organizing secretary Judith Anyango, better known as Nyangi, is seen donning Tanzanian giants Simba SC’s replica jersey during her team’s trophy presentation after Sunday’s Kenya Premier League Super Cup 1-0 win over Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The success handed Gor Mahia’s newly-appointed coach Steve Pollack his first title in Kenya.

The pink jersey, complete with the Simba logo and name, was recently launched by the ‘Wekundu wa Msimbazi’ administration in Dar es Salaam and is available at selected outlets for a price of Sh3,500, same as Gor Mahia’s replica jersey.

Simba and Gor Mahia are eternal regional rivals, with the Kenyan champions recently losing midfielder Francis Kahata and mercurial forward Meddie Kagere to the Tanzanian side.

CLUB’S BRAND

In 2017, Gor Mahia beat Simba 2-0 in the final of the SportPesa Cup, a triumph that not only earned the Kenyan side regional superiority but also a chance to face English Premier League side Everton in a high profile friendly match at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Nairobi News could not establish why the vocal Nyangi, who has recently been at loggerheads with club chairman Ambrose Rachier, chose to don a rival club’s jersey on such a momentous occasion for K’Ogalo, where she should have been progressively marketing the club’s brand.