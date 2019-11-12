Janet Wanja announces engagement to Italian boyfriend

Could the wedding bells be ringing for Kenyan volleyball star Janet Wanja?

The Kenya Pipeline setter on Tuesday took to Facebook and announced her engagement to Italian boyfriend Giulio Calauti.

This piece of news was received with excitement and congratulatory notes from her friends on Facebook with some asking when to expect her in a wedding gown.

VISIT HIS FAMILY

Wanja has been dating Giulio for the past year or so and at some point, the Italian invited the Malkia Striker to Italy to visit his family.

And perhaps to show her commitment, Wanja appears to be learning some Italian going by the recent birthday message she posted to her better half.

“I thank God for blessing you yet another year to celebrate. My prayer is He keeps watching over you as He Always Has. Grazie mio cuore (thank you my heart) for always being there for me and loving me in waits I could never have imagined,” wrote Wanja.

The development provides a triple celebration for Wanja who recently helped the national women volleyball team win the African Games title in Morocco.

She also landed a lucrative endorsement deal with a betting company believed to be worth millions of shillings.