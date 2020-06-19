Jamal Mohammed wants Arnold Origi as FKF president

Former Harambee Stars defender Jamal Mohammed has backed his former teammate Arnold Origi for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

FKF’s county and national polls could be held before the end of 2020 but Origi, who is still an active footballer based in Finland, is yet to express interest in any position.

This has not stopped the outspoken Mohammed from talking up his former international teammates’ chances.

“The only candidate capable of transforming our football for the better is Origi,” explained Mohammed, in an interview with Madgoat TV.

“But he is still active. He is a leader and loves development and I advise him to vie for the seat once he retires. He is not selfish and I don’t think he can misappropriate public resources.”

Mohammed has also shared his disappointment with current FKF president Nick Mwendwa’s regime, and also challenged retired players to take up leadership positions.

“Former players have experience and exposure. So they should not wait for power to be given to them. They should come out and vie. I supported Nick but he has let us down.”

Former players Seif Mutie and Sammy Shollei are among those interested in unseating Mwendwa.

Others are Nicholas Musonye, Lordvick Aduda, Sam Nyamweya, Simon Mburu and Moses Akaranga.