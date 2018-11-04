Jail athletes caught doping, AK president says

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei believes drug cheats should be jailed.

And that’s not all. He also suggests that any athlete found guilty of doping should be sacked from their day job. Most Kenyan athletes serve in the disciplined forces.

He spoke during a visit at the National Assembly’s Sports, Tourism and Culture Committee.

He said; “Doping should be criminalized in this country. An athlete has gone through the whole process provided for in the Anti-Doping Act, and is employed in government or any parastatal should no longer exist in that employment because it is a criminal act.”

“We are also recommending that the government should actually take athletes who dope to court because if any other drugs are not allowed in this country and this banned substances have, they should now be criminalized and take them to court like any other.”

Tuweii’s sentiments come at a time Kenya’s reputation as a sporting powerhouse is under serious threats owing to the consistent cases implicating athletes in doping.

Some of the prominent athletes who have recently been found guilty of doping include Rita Jeptoo, Matthew Kisorio, Elizabeth Muthoka, Joyce Zachary, Asbel Kiprop, Jemima Sumgong and Emily Chebet.