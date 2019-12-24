Ivorian striker Yikpe signs for Yanga just days after walking out on Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia striker Yikpe Gnamien has officially signed for Tanzanian giants, Yanga SC.

The club, through its website, confirmed the signing of the Ivorian who unceremoniously left the financially-crippled K’Ogalo last week without the management’s consent.

YANGA DEAL

“Striker Yipke Gnamien will join the rest of Yanga squad in Mbeya tomorrow (Tuesday) after reaching an agreement with the club. We can confirm that he has passed the medical test,” said the statement from the club.

Despite joining the squad for their match against Mbeya City, Yikpe, together with other four players, will not feature for their new club but will be on the pitch when Yanga tackles Tanzania Prison FC on Thursday.

Gor Mahia had signed Yikpe from SC Gagnoa in July, 2019 as a replacement for their former star striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who joined Petro de Atletico of Angola the same month.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has however criticized Yanga SC action, promising that they will pick up the matter after holidays and ensure justice prevails.

“We will pick up the issue and decide on the way forward but as at now I can’t comment much because they didn’t follow the law on the signing of Yikpe,” he said.

STAR PLAYERS

Yipke is the third player from K’Ogalo to have joined a Tanzanian club in an emerging trend in the past three years, where the neighbouring country football clubs raid the reigning Kenya Premier League champions camp and sign their stars.

Former K’Ogalo striker Meddie Kagere and winger Francis Kahata all left and signed for Tanzanian champions Simba SC last season.

Apart from Yikpe, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriye had also gone AWOL, with coach Steven Polack, who is currently in his native England for Christmas holiday, terming their action as an act of indiscipline.

Afriye, who was signed to strengthen K’Ogalo attack, has since left the club for Ghana and it is understood he won’t be back after he revealed that his agents are in the process of getting him a new club in Europe.

Gor Mahia plays Posta Rangers this Saturday at Narok Stadium in KPL match aiming to stretch their lead on top of the table.