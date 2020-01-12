Isuza’s transfer controversy deepens as Leopards demand Sh2m from Wazito

AFC Leopards have slapped a Sh2 million prize tag on Whyvonne Isuza, Nairobi News understands.

The playmaker was unveiled by Wazito on January 3, but has not been involved league matches so far as the two Kenyan Premier League clubs battle for his ownership.

Leopards insist Wazito did not follow due procedure in acquiring the player and have now set the conditions of the transfer.

“He is still our player. Wazito tapped him up but they have to follow the required procedure or we will take up the matter with authorities,” a Leopards official said off the record.

Isuza joined Leopards from Mathare United in 2016 and has been one of the most influential players at the club since.

He scored eight league goals last season and has severally been called up to the national team.

He is among six players who handed in a notice to quit the club in September after going for several months without pay.

Leopards are set to face Wazito in a league game on Sunday.