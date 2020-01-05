Isuza dumps AFC Leopards for Wazito

Whyvonne Isuza is the latest player to ditch cash-strapped AFC Leopards.

The Harambee Stars midfielder was on Sunday unveiled as a Wazito player.

He moves to the cash-rich Kenyan Premier League club on a two-year contract reportedly worth Sh4 million in salaries and bonuses.

The transfer reunites the 28-year-old attacking midfielder with English coach Stewart Hall.

The pair worked together at AFC Leopards in 2016.

“Isuza is a national team player and he is definitely a good addition to the team. The technical bench recommended his signing because they understand his abilities and we are glad that he agreed to join us. His addition makes us stronger,” Wazito’s Chief Executive Dennis Gicheru explained.

UNPAID SALARIES

Isuza, meanwhile, is the fourth player to join Wazito this January after Kennedy Owino, Dennis Ng’ang’a and Dennis Sikhayi.

The newly-promoted club has struggled in the league this season and is seeking reinforcements so as to be able to secure safety in the top-flight football competition.

Isuza’s departure also piles up pressure on cash-strapped Leopards.

The giant Kenyan Premier League side has also lost coach Casa Mbungo and players Tresor Ndikumana, Ismailia Diarra, Vincent Habamahoro and Soter Kayumba after they all terminated their contracts.

Leopards have not paid their players for four months.