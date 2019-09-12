Is this Ayub Timbe’s Sh22 million ride?

Days after setting up Kenya’s goal during the 1-1 draw against Uganda in an international friendly, forward Ayub Timbe still appears to be in the mood to excite his followers.

This time around, the attacker has uploaded a photo of himself posing with an expensive ride on Instagram.

Posted on his 27th birthday, the photo has Timbe seated on the bonnet of a lime green Lamborghini Huracan, a vehicle estimated to cost Sh22 million.

“If you cannot stop thinking of it, don’t work for it,” Timbe captioned the photo.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish if the expensive machine was bought from the proceeds of his estimated Sh7 million monthly salary in the Far East.

TOP EARNING PLAYERS

Timbe currently turns out for top China club Beijing Renhe.

He has previously played for Belgian club Lierse and has been linked to English side Reading in the past few months.

Timbe is currently considered the third top earning player in the Harambee Stars set-up, after Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga.

About two months ago, when Kenya played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Timbe splashed Sh1 million to facilitate two of his fans fly to Cairo and watch him in action.