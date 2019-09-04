‘Injured’ Wanyama out of Harambee Stars friendly against Uganda Cranes

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has pulled out of this weekend’s international friendly match against Uganda amid speculations that he is about to call time on his international career.

Nairobi News understands that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder asked to be excused from this game on medical grounds.

His name was not on an updated list of players shared by Football Kenya Federation on Tuesday.

This development comes a day after Wanyama failed to secure a transfer away from the English club despite an apparent fallout with coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Wanyama has recently been linked with Monaco, Club Brugge, Valencia, Bologna and his former club Celtic.

Also missing Stars game is midfielder Joseph Okumu who has been given time to settle in Sweden after finalizing a move to IF Elfsborg and Belgium based Johanna Omollo.

China-based attacker Ayub Timbe is expected in camp on Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect a tough outing against Uganda. We saw the team compete well at the Africa Cup of Nations and know most of their players very well,” said Stars coach Francis Kimanzi.

This clash is primed for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday, and will help both teams prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Harambee Stars Squad – Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St George, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania) Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Evans Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Brian Otieno (Bandari), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Amai Atariza (Bandari), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks) Midfielders: Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Collins Agade (Bandari), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards) Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)