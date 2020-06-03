Injured Harambee Stars defender Eric Ouma on the road to recovery

Harambee Stars defender Eric Ouma ‘Marcelo’ who sustained a fibula fracture while training with Swedish top-tier side AIK is progressing well with recovery.

The former Gor Mahia left-back was discharged from hospital over the weekend and is now recovering at home.

“I was trying to go on a challenge while in training on Friday last week and I overstretched, fell on my leg. I fractured my right leg fibula and was operated on the next day,” Ouma told Nairobi News.

“I was discharged on Sunday and I am now at home. It will take a while before I am back on the pitch but so far so good, the club is taking good care of me,” he added.

The club revealed in a short statement on their website that Ouma will be out for six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga are some of those that have wished the highly-rated left-back a speedy recovery.

