Kenya national sevens rugby team player Collins Injera executes the 'Wakanda' salute. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya national sevens rugby team player Collins Injera has been featured in a medley video for his reenactment of the famous Wakanda salute made popular by the movie Black Panther.

From the football pitch to the tennis court and even the wrestling ring, celebrations featuring the Wakanda Forever gesture have been seen everywhere.

Injera’s reenactment of the gesture came while he was celebrating his 250th career try scored against Fiji during the Vancouver leg of HSBC IRB Sevens series early this month in a pool match which Kenya lost 24-21.

Relive: 250! Collins Injera of @OfficialKRU scores his 250th try, the second most of any player on the series… EVER! #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/9q9a4S0fss — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 11, 2018

Kenya would however proceed to the finals where they settled for silver after losing yet again to sevens bigwigs Fiji 32-12.

En route to the Main Cup finals, Kenya had eliminated England (12-0) in the quarters before stunning USA (24-19) in the semis.

ALL-TIME TOP TRY SCORER

The only other player with more tries than Injera in the all-time scorers’ list is Englishman Dan Norton who tops the list with 284 tries.

Elated for being included in the medley video, Injera posted a message on Twitter that simply read: “Mama I made it!!!”

Wakanda salute – which involves making an X with your arms across your chest – is one of the most popular gestures from Hollywood in recent times.

The first public display of the Wakanda salute at a sporting event, according to Slate, was on February 24 by Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie and Colin Quaner in a Premier League match.