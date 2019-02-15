Ingwe fans read ‘mischief’ in Bobby Ogallo’s presence at club meeting

Gor Mahia legend Bobby Ogallo (second left) when he attended AFC Leopards' stakeholders' meeting at Kencom House in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

AFC Leopards fans have questioned the club’s management decision to allow former Gor Mahia player and coach Bobby Ogallo to attend and address a stakeholders’ meeting.

The said gathering was hosted by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa at his Kencom House office on Thursday.

The meeting, which was attended by the club’s elected officials, former players and a selected group of influential fans, was convened to address the club’s poor run in the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season.

“This morning I hosted AFC Leopards officials and stakeholders for a consultative meeting to address the challenges facing the club which led to the team’s dismal performance in recent games,” later said Echesa in a statement.

But it was Ogolla’s presence at the meeting is what has raised many eyebrows.

ENEMY CAMP

One of the photos shared by the CS, captured Ogolla addressing the gathering.

In another photo, the former Kenyan international defender is seen seated next to former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Mahmoud Abbas.

On social media many fans could help wondering what business a former player from the ‘enemy camp’ had in the gathering.

“Clearly this was a meeting for Ingwee tumbocrats,” Renee Sitawa commented.

“I always worry and fear when I see some faces (in this meeting),” another club fan said.

Ogolla’s presence suggests the club has no professional representation,” Micheal Wasiwa opined.