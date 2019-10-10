I’m ready to make history, calm and collected Eliud Kipchoge says

With less than 48 hours to the much-anticipated INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Eliud Kipchoge has said he is ready to make history when he attempts to run a marathon in under 2 hours on Saturday.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference on Thursday in Vienna, Austria, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder also said he feels better prepared than he was two years ago when he attempted the same feat in Monza, Italy.

“On Saturday it will be all about making history. By breaking the 2 hour barrier, I’m seeking to prove that no human is limited,” Kipchoge said.

Ever the charismatic and unpretentious athlete, Kipchoge was however quick to state that failure to achieve his goal will not mark the end of his marathon career.

“This thing is like life. If you are down, you get up and try again. Nothing is 100% perfect, even the fastest car can get a flat tyre. But I’m calm and looking forward to Saturday,” he said.

He also acknowledged and appreciated all the help and support he has been receiving in preparation for the race.

“I’m getting support and goodwill messages from Kenya and all over the world and I really appreciate it,” he said.