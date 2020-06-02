I’ll come back stronger from injury that cut short my season, Wazito captain says

Wazito FC captain Bernard Ochieng has recounted how an injury he got seven months ago has impacted negatively on his football career this season.

The Harambee Stars defender got a knee injury during a Kenyan Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in October 27, 2019.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Since then he has been under the full watch of Wazito doctors and physician who have played a great role in ensuring he recovers. He has so far reached the rehabilitation stage as he looks to be fully fit before the new season kicks off.

“Long spell on the sidelines is a very tough situation for any professional footballer. I’m lucky that I play for a club that has stood by me all this time. There were games I felt we would have won had I been on the pitch,” said Ochieng’ in an interview with Nairobi News.

The Kenyan international said he is on the course of full recovery and believes he will available for pre-season friendly matches and for the new season.

“I will be fit in two or three months time. I have started light training and I have been following the doctor’s advise. It has been a difficult period for me but I’m determined to emerge stronger and be a top performer once again,” he added.

The former Vihiga United defender is remembered for his impressive performance when he featured for Kenya 3-2 win against Tanzania in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match.

TITLE AMBITIONS

Ochieng’ also said that he is determined to guide Wazito to their maiden KPL title next season. He said the team has had a sloppy performance on the pitch this season because it took time for the new acquisitions to gel on the pitch.

“This season we had intended to fight for top positions but things didn’t go our way. As a captain I’m determined to fight as we aim to clinch the KPL title. It is possible because we will have had enough time together in training,” he said.

Wazito owned by tycoon Ricardo Badoer were mentioned by football pundits as one of the clubs who would challenge Gor Mahia for the league title before the beginning of the current season.

However, they have posted below par performance on the pitch and are placed 13th on the log with 20 points from 23 matches.

The team fired tacticians Fred Ambani, Stanley Okumbi, Hamisi Abdalla, American born coach Melis Medo before settling on the current coach Stewart Hall.