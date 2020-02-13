Ighalo kept way from Man United’s training ground over fear of Coronavirus

Manchester United’s new signing Odion Ighalo has reportedly been kept away from the club’s training ground over fears of a potential Coronavirus risk, the British media has reported.

The Nigerian forward moved to England on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season and has been working with a personal trainer at a separate location in Manchester.

He was also absent from the club’s training camp in Spain this past week.

While explaining the player’s absence manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Odion will stay in Manchester because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there means we’re not sure if he’s going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.”

Ighalo, who featured for Watford before moving to China, has also been instructed to train away from United’s AON Training Complex for health and safety issues against the wake of the outbreak of the virus in China, which has already claimed more than 1100 lives.

Ighalo is however expected to make the squad for Man United’s next league assignment away to Chelsea on Monday.