Hungry Sharks devour Everton in thrilling SportPesa face-off

Kenyan Premier League club Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday created a piece of history after masterminding a 4-3 win over English Premier League side Everton on post-match penalties.

In a SportPesa-organised international friendly match played at a full to capacity Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Nairobi, the two teams settled for a one-all draw at full time with the hosts drawing first blood in 27th minute through Duke Abuya.

He cheekily skipped through the offside trap on the right wing and mazed his way into the D-Area. And as Everton defenders raced back to close in, he struck with a feeble shot which easily beat goalkeeper Maarten Sketelburg to send the crowd into huge celebrations.

MATCH HERO

Sharks appeared unfazed by the international stars in attendance including England International Theo Walcott and new signing Andre Gomez.

Joe Williams smashed in an equalizer in the second half and both teams held on for penalties.

During the post-match penalty shootout, Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire saved two spot kicks and converted one for a sweet victory which the Kenyan players celebrated wildly.