How Spurs’ heavy loss to Bayern has turned into ‘good news’ for Wanyama

Victor Wanyama has received the backing of a section of Tottenham Hotspur fans on social media after he sat out of his club’s latest defeat.

The Kenyan midfielder has been a target heavy criticism from a section of Spurs fans who have been unsatisfied with his performances in recent times.

But this situation appeared to change after Spurs were spanked 7-2 by a ruthless Bayern Munich in a Uefa Champions League contest on Tuesday night.

He was selected in the squad for the match but remained on the bench throughout the game.

Thereafter, the fans came out to argue that it isn’t entirely the Harambee Stars captain’s fault that the team is struggling.

(Tottenham manager) Pochettino told Wanyama the club is not a charity but they were charitable last night, conceding seven goals,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

MAJOR SETBACK

“Spurs have never lost by such a margin when Wanyama is playing,” added another fan.

“Spurs fans are always blaming Wanyama but yesterday’s mutilation was merciless. Who are you now going to blame?” posed another.

“Wanyamaless Tottenham receive seven of the best from Tottenham,” added Kenyan media personality Shaffie Weru.

Meanwhile, coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged club fans to remain united despite the setback, but media reports in England have already linked José Mourinho as the Argentine’s possible replacement.