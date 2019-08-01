How Malkia Strikers player’s passport ‘disappeared’ on eve of visa appointment

Kenya international Edith Wisa is said to be ‘heartbroken’ after her travel documents mysteriously disappeared from her bag on the same day she and her national women volleyball teammates were to apply for a Visa to travel to Italy to compete in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Meanwhile, and in what could be a classic case of sabotage by one of her teammates, the missing passport eventually found its way back to the very bag – intact – a few days later, but at the time the Kenya Prisons player was time-barred as far as the Visa application process was concerned.

As a result, a Wisa-less Malkia Strikers will compete against Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium this weekend in Catania, with only a single slot up for grabs at the 2020 Olympic Games.

SABOTAGE

According to The Star newspaper, the middle blocker was fighting for a slot in her position alongside the fast-rising duo of Gladys Ekuru and Lorine Chebet. These two have since been selected by coach Shaileen Ramdoo and Japheth Munala.

A Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) official, who spoke off the record, confirmed that investigations into the incident has narrowed down the passport’s mysterious ‘disappearance’ to sabotage.

FOUL PLAY

“Efforts by KVF to secure the player another Visa appointment (after her passport was found) was not successful. I smell a rat in this and we will miss her services as she is a reliable player,” the official said.

Besides the exposure from this international tournament, the Lugulu High School alumnus is also certain to miss out on an estimated six-figure training allowance.

Kenya is seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2004.