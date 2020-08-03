Homeboyz midfielder Thiong’o attracts interest from Gor, Leopards and Wazito

Peter Thiong'o of Kakamega Homeboyz in action during a past match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kakamega Homeboyz youthful midfielder Peter Thiong’o is spoilt for choice of his new club next season, as four Kenyan Premier League clubs jostle for his signature.

Thiong’o revealed that he has received offers from KPL champions Gor Mahia, moneybags Wazito, AFC Leopards and KCB.

At the same time, Kakamega Homeboyz are also said to be keen on offering him a new contract as the current one ends in October.

“I think I am currently the most unsettled player in KPL because I still don’t know where I will play next season. It is true I have received offers from Gor, AFC, Wazito and KCB. At the same time my club Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula called me and said he wanted us to negotiate a contract extension but am yet to see him,” said Thiong’o.

The 20-year-old midfielder had been great form for Homeboyz and had bagged eight goals before the current season was prematurely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former National Super League side, St Joseph Youth, Nakuru player who joined Homeboyz in 2018, says he is waiting to know when the sporting activities will resume before he makes a decision on his future.

GOOD OFFERS

“Though I have seen my teammates and friends signing for other clubs, my situation is different. I have listened to the four offers and all of them are good. As soon as it is clear when the games will resume, I will have made up my mind on where i will be,” he added.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti acknowledged that the youngster is one of the dependable players on his squad but he can’t decide his future for him.

“I know big teams in the league are interested in signing him but as a coach I can’t make a decision for him. It will be a great pleasure if he continues playing for us but you know every player sees things differently. Let’s see how it turns out,” said Muyoti.

Homeboyz were one of the teams that were in contention for the league title. The team stays second on the KPL log on 47 points, seven shy of leaders Gor Mahia but with a game in hand.