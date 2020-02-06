Hit or miss? What’s your take on Team Kenya’s kit for Tokyo Olympics?

Nike and the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock) have unveiled the official kit Team Kenya will use for the Tokyo Olympics and it has raised debate online.

Nock has revealed the official launch will be in April in Nairobi. Early last year Paul Tergat, who is the president of the committee, revealed replicas would also be available for sale.

“We had very fruitful discussions with Nike and we will have rebranded uniforms for 2020. It will be a totally different outlook, very unique. We saw the designs and they look really good. We couldn’t even take photos for confidentiality purposes but I know that everyone will like them,” Tergat said then.

“We are on the road to rebranding Nock and that’s why we have also gone for a different outlook for the kit. For the first time the kits for Tokyo 2020 will be available for purchase plus other merchandise and it is such an honor for Nock to be given this privilege by Nike,” he added.

The kit features a conspicuous honeycomb pattern, a break from iconic past kits which simply laid out the red, black and green colors of the Kenyan flag.

The official kit includes the team’s running vests, shorts, track pants, armbands and hoodies.

What do you make of the kits? Hit or miss? Here are a few online reactions:

Team USA vs Team Kenya kits all from Nike for the Olympics.

Hapa NOCK walicheswo pic.twitter.com/zyDEzdvhYs — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) February 6, 2020

Wacheni mchezo aki..hata kama ni nguo za michezo!!! — MIMI NDIMI (@MIMI_NDIMI) February 6, 2020

Since the https://t.co/BTbxfhAQb6 failed to deliver on the stadiums, @Nike decided to put them in our uniform. What is creativity? — Speke 🎨 (@spekejnr) February 6, 2020

What the heck is this??? Big miss. — Steve Kariũki (@SteveKariukis) February 6, 2020

Mlitengenezewa githurai hii ama? — Local Man 🇰🇪 (@kenwes32) February 6, 2020

Nike has revealed the new 2020. See for USA, South Korea and Nigeria all cute and fly…. But WTF is this Kenya’s kit though @Nike 😭😭💀💀😂🚮 pic.twitter.com/rK2UE8J7WQ — Mamacita (@Mercymutai_) February 6, 2020

I do not know what this kit is for in relation to Kenya and Tokyo 2020, but Nike will release a statement with flowery words#KenyaKitFailure pic.twitter.com/U1Vuj4ej0f — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) February 6, 2020

Hio kit ya kenya ni kama the designer puked on the fabric wakasema yeah this is it — Blaze Officiel (@B3laze) February 6, 2020

Ours is a raw deal from Nike. By the way, I can go to court because there was no public participation. Our athletes cannot compete with hexagonal honey combs patterns. We need national colours of red, black green and with in patter of shield and spear. Period. — bernard k kimutai (@k_kimutai) February 6, 2020