Hit or miss? What’s your take on Team Kenya’s kit for Tokyo Olympics?

By Jeff Kinyanjui February 6th, 2020 2 min read

Nike and the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock) have unveiled the official kit Team Kenya will use for the Tokyo Olympics and it has raised debate online.

Nock has revealed the official launch will be in April in Nairobi. Early last year Paul Tergat, who is the president of the committee, revealed replicas would also be available for sale.

“We had very fruitful discussions with Nike and we will have rebranded uniforms for 2020. It will be a totally different outlook, very unique. We saw the designs and they look really good. We couldn’t even take photos for confidentiality purposes but I know that everyone will like them,” Tergat said then.

“We are on the road to rebranding Nock and that’s why we have also gone for a different outlook for the kit. For the first time the kits for Tokyo 2020 will be available for purchase plus other merchandise and it is such an honor for Nock to be given this privilege by Nike,” he added.

The kit features a conspicuous honeycomb pattern, a break from iconic past kits which simply laid out the red, black and green colors of the Kenyan flag.

The official kit includes the team’s running vests, shorts, track pants, armbands and hoodies.

What do you make of the kits? Hit or miss? Here are a few online reactions:

