High drama that played itself out off the pitch as Gor battled Motema Pembe

Two physical brawls, happening within 15 minutes, punctuated Sunday’s off the pitch drama as Gor Mahia played host to DC Motema Pembe of the DR Congo in a Caf Confederation Cup play-off match at the Moi International Sports Centre, in Nairobi.

The drama spilled on to the pitch where the Kenyan champions will count themselves lucky for snatching a one-all draw from the jaws of defeat against the 27-time Congolese champions who missed a penalty late on as hosts defender Charles Momanyi was sent off for handling the ball on the line.

The initial brawl, which happened in the dugout started after the match stewards decided to vet everyone within the Motema Pembe camp who intended to access the pitch from the main entrance.

But one ‘mzee’ could not account for his job description, only insisting he was part of the Congolese federation.

“About 50 punches exchanged hands,” explained an eyewitness.

Moments later, this game was temporarily stopped after the match commissioner ordered Gor goalkeeper David Mapigano to change his jersey as it colour clashed with the opponents’ uniform.

In the process, there were shoving between players of the two teams.

Gor Mahia now requires a higher scoring draw, or outright win to progress to the group stages of the competition.