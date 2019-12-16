Hertha Berlin steps up chase for Victor Wanyama’s signature

Victor Wanyama could be about to swap life in England’s capital for its German equivalent amid media reports that he is attracting the interest of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

A loss of form and injuries has left the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder struggling for minutes on the pitch both at his London club and with the Kenyan national team.

Wanyama has only made the bench once in the last eight appearances since Jose Mourinho took charge of Tottenham.

This has more or less been the situation over the last two season and the player has also been linked with moves back to Celtic in Scotland and Club Brugges in Belgium.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann, who is now in charge at Hertha Berlin, is keen on securing Wanyama’s services in January.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is also quoted by Scottich tabloid Daily Record stating that he would love to work again with the 28-year-old.

Wanyama, who reportedly earns Sh1 million per day at Tottenham could be a boost for the Bundesliga club’s midfield, as the capital club has struggled this season and is currently placed 13th on the 18-team league standings.