Here’s why Everton are not donning SportPesa jerseys

Everton on Saturday replaced the SportPesa logo at the front of its jerseys during the English Premier League match versus Crystal Palace, but the club announced the move was a temporary one.

Instead, the club stars donned jerseys with the ‘Everton in the community’s message’.

“EITC message will appear on the front of our shirts today, as we celebrate our official charity’s 32nd birthday,” the English club clarified.

“Look out for bucket collectors around the ground, collecting funds to further develop their vital work.”

First-team Jersey

Everton enjoy an estimated Sh500m a year sponsorship deal with the Kenyan based betting firm in an agreement that has enabled the Merseyside side play Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks in Liveroo and Nairobi over the past three years.

The agreement also entails SportPesa’s official logo is posted in the front of its first-team Jersey.

But there have been doubts over the future of this relationship, amid a crackdown on betting by the Kenyan government which resulted in the netting firm temporarily closing its Nairobi operations.

The match was underway at the time fo publishing.