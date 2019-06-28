Here’s Victor Wanyama’s big pledge to fans on Senegal match

Kenya captain Victor Wanyama has vowed Harambee Stars will give its all against Senegal in the final Group ‘C’ match on Sunday.

Kenya beat Tanzania 3-2 in a thrilling clash in Cairo, Egypt to enhance her chances of progressing to the group stages for the first time in history.

The win means Harambee Stars players have each bagged an extra Sh250,000 in bonuses on top of an estimated Sh1.5 million each player has so far earned.

“We thank our fans for the support. Now we need to play very our well against Senegal. It is possible to get something in that game. We will fight very hard,” said Wanyama.

BONUS STRUCTURE

According to the team’s bonus structure announced by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, Stars players have each pocketed Sh750,000 as allowance after participating in a training camp in France.

This in addition to the estimated Sh900,000 each player earned for qualifying for this tournament, courtesy of a pledge by Deputy President William Ruto.

This team bags Sh250,000 for every win at the tournament with an additional amount for making it to the quarters, semis and winning the tournament.

These monies are courtesy of a Sh244 million budget set aside by government got the team to prepare for this competition plus prize money provided by the tournament organisers for each of the 24 participating teams.

As things are, Kenya will automatically progress to the round of 16 with a win against Saidio Mane’s Senegal in Sunday’s match.