Here are the millions awaiting Harambee Stars players at Afcon
Africa’s finest football nations will lock horns starting today in the battle for the ultimate price, the African Cup of Nations gong.
Kenya’s national team Harambee Stars is making a comeback to the tournament after 15 years in the cold.
The 24 teams participating in the tournament will each get a slice of the USD14.2 million prize money made available by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), regardless of their results.
Already, Harambee Stars is assured of Sh48 million ($475,000). This is the prize of finishing last in the group stages.
Should they finish third, the sum goes up to Sh58 million ($575,000).
Teams that reach the quarters finals by virtue of finishing first or second in the group stages will each get Sh81 million ($800,000).
Beaten semi-finalists who will play in the third-place play off will split Sh403 milion ($4 million).
The 2019 Afcon winner will take home Sh453 million ($4.5 million), with the runners up pocketing Sh252 million ($2.5 million).
The tournament is set to run to July 19th.