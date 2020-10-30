Thierry Henry blasts Wanyama in league match loss

Victor Wanyama of Montreal Impact in action against New England Revolution in an MLS Is Back Tournament game. PHOTO | COURTESY

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry has been captured blasting Victor Wanyama and his teammates during the team’s 3-2 league defeat by New England Revolution.

The 43-year-old who won the World Cup with France in 1998 has been Montreal’s coach for the past year and was instrumental in Wanyama’s transfer to the Major Soccer League (MLS) club in March.

Henry appeared frustrated by his players’ flaws as was recorded by the touchline microphones during the loss.

At one point, the French coach was heard telling Wanyama to accept his mistake after the Kenyan captain made the wrong pass during the game.

“Mason was there Victor. No, don’t scream. Mason was there! Mason, tell him you were there alone (he should have passed the ball to you),” Henry told Wanyama.

Another player who struggled to impress Henry is Shamit Shome. “Shamit, can you pass it one touch? Then why don’t you do it?”

“He then turns his attention to Amar Sejdic saying: “Dont blame anyone else, you turned the wrong way! If you turned you would have seen players there!”

Montreal are currently 10th out of 14 teams in the MLS table having won seven, lost 12 and drawn two matches this season and the team, it appears, will take a while to conform to the coach’s tactics.