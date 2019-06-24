Join our WhatsApp Channel
Woeful Harambee Stars trolled by their fans after falling to Algeria

By Chad Kitundu June 24th, 2019 2 min read

Harambee Stars have been viciously trolled by the unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter following their tame performance against Algeria on Sunday night in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match in Cairo.

Harambee Stars, who are making a return to the competition after a 15-year hiatus, were under pressure to get a positive result against the Algerians, but fell way short of expectation.

The Desert Foxes ran out 2-0 winners over a jittery Kenyan side that never got a sniff at goal in a Group C match played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

FANS’ REACTION

For the entire 90 minutes, Algeria were superior in every aspect and dominated from defense to attack.

The results have dampened the mood of many Kenya fans ahead of Stars’ next match against neighbours Tanzania on Thursday night (11pm Kenyan time) in Cairo.

On social media, Harambee Stars were not spared the trolls and memes for their poor showing.

Here are some of the online reactions from the fans:

