Harambee Stars served with eviction notice by Alexandria hotel

Harambee Stars are almost being thrown out of the Africana Hotel in Alexandria, Egypt owing to unpaid bills, Nairobi News has established.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno confirmed this development which could jeopardise the team’s chances of picking a result against Egypt in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

EVICTION THREAT

“Since Friday, Ministry officials have been promising that they will settle the payment, regrettably this has not happened. We have since been informed by the hotel that the team will be evicted and a few members of the technical team detained until payment is done,” Otieno said.

Stars left for Egypt on Monday and the government is tasked with the responsibility of paying all the bills, including full board accommodation and the players’ allowances.

Besides, Nairobi News understands that Stars players are yet to receive their allowances.

UNPAID ALLOWANCES

Neither have Harambee Starlets players received their dues for competing in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers against Malawi, Ghana and Zambia.

This development comes amid a standoff between Sports Principal Secretary, Kirimi Kaberia, and FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Mwendwa has accused Kaberia of consistently denying the team funds but Kaberia has maintained he will not release any more funds unless FKF fully accounts for the Sh244 million it received to prepare Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.