Harambee Stars players back Matasi after costly howler, but KOT disagree

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi gives instructions to his team mates during the match against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on October 14, 2018 in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has received the backing of his teammates following a howler which cost Kenya a precious point against Ghana in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on Saturday night in Accra.

The hosts scored the match winning goal in the 83rd minute through debutant Caleb Ekuban to edge out the gallant Kenyan side and finish top of the group.

Ekuban replaced Alhassan Wakaso at the hour mark and struck with a low drive which slipped under Matasi’s arms to send thousands of Ghanaian fans into jubilation.

Both Kenya and Ghana had already qualified for the Nations Cup ahead of the match in Accra.

COSTLY MISTAKE

His costly mistake notwithstanding, Matasi has received the support of his teammates.

“You cannot judge Matasi by just one game. You have to look at what he has been doing for the past three seasons, the (2017) Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup comes to mind. He is a quality player and still the safest bet to lead Kenya to the Nations Cup,” said the team’s vice-captain Musa Mohammed.

“He is a very good goalkeeper, an experienced one for that matter, and the best we have at the moment. He contributed to our qualification to the Nations Cup and we know what he is capable of,” said striker Allan Wanga.

However, on social media a section of Kenyan fans openly blamed Matasi, who currently plays for top Ethiopian club Saint George.

Yaani tuna park bus the whole game kisha Matasi anatupeana in the dying minutes?!..the game was dead rubber but we need a keeper..we need Origi back for #AFCON..#HarambeeStars — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) March 23, 2019

If we are to take Patrick Matasi to Egypt as Kenya One, he has to get a lot more serious. He’s far too casual in backpasses, simple clearances, and that goal he has let in is such an amateur mistake that he should hang his head in shame. — Wallace Kantai (@wgkantai) March 23, 2019

Please convince me that keeper Matasi had not placed a bet #AFCON2019 #GHAKEN — Cliffe Mutembei (@cliffemurithi) March 23, 2019