Harambee Stars land in Cairo for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – VIDEO

Harambee Stars players disembark from their flight on arrival in Cairo, Egypt where they will compete in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. PHOTO | COURTESY

A suited up Harambee Stars touched down in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday night ready to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team arrived in the Egyptian capital aboard an EgyptAir flight and was led out of the plane by captain Victor Wanyama and coach Sebastian Migne.

At hand to receive the team was Kenyan Ambassador in Egypt Maj. (Rtd) Joff Makowenga and a host of Kenyans living and working in Cairo.

COMFORTABLE STAY

“I am so excited to be here to receive the national team and it is such a joy to be here for the first time in 15 years. As the embassy, we are ready to give the team whatever they need to make their stay here as comfortable as possible,” the Ambassador told Capital Sport.

The Harambee Stars contingent, all dressed in navy blue blazers, white shirts and beige khaki trousers, were immediately led into a waiting team bus.

Kenya’s arrival in Egypt was preceded by a 19-day residential camp in Paris, France where the team also played two friendly matches.

They beat Madagascar 1-0 in the first friendly before settling for a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

COMEBACK

Kenya is making a comeback to the tournament after 15 years and already, excitement is building among the team’s ardent fans back home.

The month-long tournament kicks off on Friday with hosts Egypt facing Zimbabwe. Kenya will play the first of its three group matches against Algeria on Sunday night (11pm Kenyan time) at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.