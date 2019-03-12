Harambee Stars hits Sh20million jackpot courtesy of Betin

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa (left) with Betin Marketing Director Carlo Buttaci during the unveiling ceremony of the new deal. PHOTO | COURTESY

Harambee Stars have received a major financial boost ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Tuesday unveiled a Sh20 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betin.

As per the agreement, the monies will be channeled towards funding the team ahead of the continental showpiece set for Egypt in June.

“Betin has come in to support and we are very thankful. Our budget is huge even as the government has promised to release funds later this week to aid in the team’s preparations,” Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa said.

BRANDING RIGHTS

Through this partnership, Betin – considered the second biggest betting firm in the country – will brand the national team and do their activation on match days.

Harambee Stars has for the first time in one and a half decades qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will face Ghana in a dead rubber qualification game on March 23 in Accra, and thereafter a three-week camp has been lined for the squad starting May.