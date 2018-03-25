Harambee Stars players during a training session in Marrakech on March 22, 2018. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya and Comoros on Saturday night traded goals in an exciting contest before settling for a two-all draw in an international friendly.

Kenya were the quickest off the blocks in this contest played before a virtually empty Grand Stade de Marrakech.

As early as the opening minute, Eric Johanna’s marauding run into the box was illegally halted by Alhadhur Chaker’s sliding tackle, prompting Moroccan referee to point to the penalty spot.

After a brief discussion between captain Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder took the initiative, and successfully converted the resultant penalty, while sending Ahamada Ali the wrong way in the process.

Olunga should have made it 2-0 two minutes later.

The Girona forward, who required a late fitness test to be cleared for this match, weaved his way past Chaker and Bakar Djmel before sending a goal bound low drive. The shot beat Ali but came off the woodwork. FIERCE DRIVE

Then completely out of the blue, Comoros equalised via Mchangama Youssof on 20 minutes.

The France-based forward took full advantage after David Owino carelessly lost possession in the final third.

He hit a fierce long range drive into the net, giving Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi no chance.

Francis Kahata, the only infield local-based Kenyan player in the starting line up, was then presented with the two chances to regain the lead for Kenya in the first half.

He wasted both, first scuffing his shot into Ali’s waiting arms. Next, the Gor Mahia midfielder reacted late after the keeper had spilled Wanyama’s shot. FIGHT BACK

Paul Were’s introduction at the start of the second half gave the Kenyans some spark against an organised opposition.

But it was Bakar Djmel who gave Comoros the lead in the game completely against the run of play, when he connected a Chamed Nasser pass into the net with Matasi again well beaten.