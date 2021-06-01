Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matasi injured in grisly road accident

The wreckage of the car Matasi and family were travelling in. PHOTO: COURTESY

The wreckage of the car Matasi and family were travelling in. PHOTO: COURTESY





Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and his family have cheated death after getting involved in a grisly road accident on Tuesday.

Nairobi News understands the former AFC Leopards player, who is currently attached to Ethiopian giants Saint George, was traveling with his family from Kakamega to Nairobi when the accident occured.

A close friend of the family who spoke off the record says the vehicle they were traveling in, a Toyota Vitz, rolled severally along Lessos, in Kapsabet, along the Nairobi-Kakamega highway.

“They are all injured but out of danger,” the friend explains.

The vehicle is also badly damaged.

Nairobi News has not been able to speak to Matasi as yet.

Further reports indicate the player and his family received first aid at a clinic in Lessos, before being transferred to a hospital in Kapsabet where they received stitches to their wounds.

An ambulance has since evacuated them to Kakamega Referral hospital where the injured will undergo a number of scans.

Matasi has been linked with Kenyan side Tusker in the past few months