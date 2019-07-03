Harambee Stars expected home on Thursday after poor show at Afcon

Harambee Stars are expected in the country on Thursday after elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has described the team’s performance at the tournament as ‘disappointing’.

Mwendwa has also vowed that the team will improve in forthcoming international engagements.

“It (the performance) is disappointing because we conceded so many goals. That’s maybe because we had two reliable defenders (ruled) out of action. We have not been letting in as many goals,” explained Mwendwa.

“Now we’ve learnt lessons and will work hard to become a better team. With the support we are receiving from the government, I assure you we will qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.”

THANKED KENYANS

Sports CS Amina Mohammed and star forward Micheal Olunga have thanked Kenyans for supporting the team at the tournament.

“The information coming from the media and fans back at home has been supportive. W got to hear our national anthem thrice here in Egypt and as a diplomat, I can assure you this is not a mean feat,” said Amina.

“We tried very hard to compete even though it was tough. We hope to work harder and perform better next time and I thank Kenyans for standing with us,” added Olunga.

Kenya won in one of the three matches it played at the continental championship.

The team conceded seven goals in three games and scoring thrice.